You can build a snowman in Battlefield 5

Have we taken for granted that squads are good, and that spawning on your squad is 'teamwork'? As I play the Battlefield 5 beta, I'm starting to wonder if I like the idea of squads in Battlefield at all. While I mull this over, I'm happy to report that there is one BF5 squadmate who I always appreciate seeing, and it's this little snowman I built near point A on the Arctic Fjord map.

As spotted by Velcroninja on Reddit, this guy takes a long time to build, but once he's up you always know where he's going to be (unless someone shoots him). He's reliable. He's also small and very well camouflaged on account of being made of snow, which he is surrounded with. He doesn't do much, but he'll never let you down if you don't expect much. I just like knowing he's there, and I check in on him regularly—my team must always hold point A on Arctic Fjord to defend him.

Snowmen aside, if you're playing the Battlefield 5 open beta, how are you feeling about it? I'm feeling nostalgic for a time when one cornered enemy couldn't turn into four cornered enemies on account of squad spawn, but it's probably silly to pine for a time with more jogging and no snowmen.

Overall, the experience has improved for me since the alpha, though the Assault class' STG 44 might need a trip to the nerf factory, and in contrast tanks feel useless so far. I may be a very bad tank driver, but at almost any range infantry seem to be completely immune to shells hitting their faces, and while that's typical for Battlefield it's possibly more pronounced here, though I only have my own anecdotal evidence. (I don't know if that applies to Mr. Snow, so if you see him, please do not shoot him with a tank to find out.)

Let us know how you're liking or not liking BF5 in the comments, and below, find a gif of me completely ignoring my teammates as they mount an impassioned defense so that I can build our jolly reinforcement.