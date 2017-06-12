Ylands reveals new gameplay footage, including horse catapults

Ylands, Bohemia Interactive's sandbox survival exploration and crafting game, showed us a new gameplay trailer at the PC Gaming Show in Los Angeles, which you can see above. It features the game's many themes and possibilities, from island survival to pirate adventures to racing cars. And yes, that is a horse being fired out of a catapult.

Ylands allows for both single and multiplayer experiences, and besides exploring, crafting, and building, it's a platform for creating custom game modes and adventures because the game editor is built right in. Ylands is currently playable through Bohemia's Incubator initiative, but will release into Steam Early Access later this year.

Watch the full PC Gaming Show segment below: