Our favorite mic now comes with Watch Dogs 2 for $90

One of the most popular microphones out there is the Blue Yeti. Like most higher end mics, it's a bit on the expensive side, though GameStop has on it sale bundled with Watch Dogs 2 for $90.

That's for the sleek looking Blackout Edition. By itself, the Yeti typically sells for around $130, with GameStop listing a retail value of $140 for the bundle that's up for grabs here.

This is a USB microphone with three proprietary 14mm condenser capsules. It offers four recording modes: cardoid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo.

Here is a look at some other specs:

Power: 5V 150mA

Sample Rate: 48kHz

Bitrate: 16-bit

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

Max SPL: 120dB (THD: 0.5 percent 1kHz)

Dimensions (extended in stand): 12.5cm x 12cm x 11.61cm

Weight (microphone): .55kg

Weight (stand): 1kg

There is a mute button the Yeti, along with a headphone output (with a built-in amp) and a gain control knob on the front (right above the pattern selector).

Watch Dogs 2 isn't what makes this deal worth considering (check out our review), though it's a welcome bonus on top of the sale price. For $90, you'd be hard pressed to find a better microphone.

You can grab the microphone on sale here.

