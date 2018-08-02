Yakuza 6: The Song of Life may be coming to PC

Sega revealed at the PC Gaming Show in June that Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami were being developed for PC, the first games in the series to come to the platform. But possibly not the last: Sega's first quarter appendix for its previous fiscal year indicates that Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which was released worldwide on the PlayStation 4 in April, is headed to the PC.

It could be a mistake, as the listing indicates an April 2018 release date for both the PS4 and PC versions of the game. But with Yakuza 0 out today, and Kiwami expected later this year, it's reasonable to think that other games in the series will come our way too. I've emailed Sega to ask if Yakuza 6 will actually be one of them, and will update if I receive a reply.

In the meantime, in case you missed it, yesterday's Yakuza 0 launch trailer is delightfully weird, and Yakuza 0 itself is really, really good.

Thanks, Siliconera.