XCOM 2 players have already killed 53 million aliens

The newly-opened XCOM 2 Global Overview stats page reveals some surprising, and even startling, numbers—foremost among them is that more than 4.4 million missions have been successfully executed by resurgent XCOM forces. So why, then, has nobody been able to finish even one single game?

The flat zero “total game victories” is obviously a glitch in the system, but amusing in light of the huge number of victorious missions, nearly two-thirds of which were completed on the Veteran difficulty level. 53,375,646 (and counting) enemies have died as a result of resistance actions, Troopers being the most common kills and Codex the rarest. Rangers have scored the most kills, accounting for 27 percent of the body count, and rifles are the weapon of choice, also accounting for 27 percent of dead alien meat.

On the downside of the equation, 4,206,605 million XCOM soldiers have paid the ultimate price, the vast majority of them falling as a result of “collateral damage.” Only 23 percent of resistance fighters have been killed by direct enemy fire thus far—roughly half of them at the hands of Troopers—and a very disappointing two percent have been fragged by their fellow soldiers. Come on, guys, war is hell but watch where you're pointing that thing, okay?

(That works out to an average K/D ratio of about 12.6:1, by the way, which is actually quite good as long as you can stand the attrition.)

There are numbers to see than just these—1,343,609 doors have been kicked in so far, for example—and the numbers are ticking up. (Even that "game victories" count will begin to rise sooner or later.) Want a head start on adding to the first batch of numbers, while staying out of the second? Have a look at our XCOM 2 build guide, with ideas for both specialist and hybrid characters who will be handy in a fight, right here.

Whoops—make that 4,217,061 XCOM soldiers lost. Let's be careful out there, people.