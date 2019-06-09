Xbox Game Pass on PC will cost $5/£4 a month, but if you sign up now your first month will cost just $1/£1.

The service will give you access to 100+ games on demand for your monthly fee, and a Microsoft Store page for a beta version of the Game Pass went live earlier today, confirming the pricing. It also listed some of the games that will be on the service—you can see them below. Note that Halo: The Masterchief Collection, Gears 5 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are "coming soon".

Game Pass subscribers will also get a 20% discount when buying games included in the pass, and 10% off DLC.

You can currently sign up and pay through the page, which suggests the beta will go live very soon. It's not clear whether the $1/£1 introductory offer is linked to the beta or will remain when the service launches for real.

No doubt we'll find out more during Microsoft's E3 event later today. As Jody wrote yesterday, you'll be able to "discover and download new games with Xbox Game Pass" via the new Xbox app.

The price tag means it costs the same as Origin Access, EA's subscription service. Origin Access has more games, but Microsoft says that new games will come to the Game Pass every month.