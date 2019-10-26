WWE 2K20 team will try to patch the sim's most ridiculous flaws within two weeks

(Image credit: 2K Games)

WWE 2K20 is ridiculous. From wrestlers with no faces to players getting stuck inside ring ropes, every bout is plagued by a new, silly, potentially game-ruining bug. Publisher 2K knows it: in a tweet last night, the game's official Twitter account said it was "listening closely to the feedback" and was preparing an initial patch to release within two weeks.

Fixing the mess will likely take more than a single patch, and the account said more updates to address the issues will follow in the future.

While we wait, feast your eyes on the madness below, and check out Shaun's story for more funny videos of wrestlers bugging out.