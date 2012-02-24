World of Warplanes wants testers, sign up, fly planes, shoot men

World of Tanks creators, Wargaming.net are preparing to open up the alpha build of their next game, World of Warplanes to a worldwide selection of testers. You can be one of them, if you like. To apply you'll have to create a Wargaming.net account and sign in to the World of Warplanes site. There are different pages for European , Russian and American testers. There you'll have to complete a quick survey/pop quiz with multiple choice questions like "What happens to your plane's speed when it dives?" and "What happens to your plane's altitude if you perform a “chandelle"?" If you're chosen you'll get to fly one of 20 planes against other players in two warzones. Wargaming.net say they'll be adding more as their designers polish them up.

It's due out later this year, and will be free to play. It'll most likely have a similar pricing model to World of Tanks, which lets you pay money for experience boosts, new tanks and weapon upgrades, all of which can be purchased with in-game experience. For more on the game, check out the World of Warplanes site , and have a look at some of the screenshots they've released so far.