World of Warplanes trailer and screenshots soar in

If Wargaming.net can make World of Warplanes as addictive and accessible as World of Tanks, we may slightly doomed. The new trailer above gives us an idea of the number of customisation options that each plane will have, even if there's no actual in-game footage just yet.

A batch of new screenshots have been released, though, showing a selection of planes in action. They'll come in three classes, single engine light jets, heavy fighters and strafing aircraft designed to dominate ground forces. Check them out below. You can find out more on the World of Warplanes site .