World of Warplanes closed beta taking flight on May 31

World of Warplanes is moving from "global alpha" to "closed beta" on May 31. According to a post on the official site , that means loads more people will be able to divebomb in and help wargaming.net test their free to play dogfighting sim. They say that 600,000 have applied so far, but you can still sign up for a chance to grab a space in the cockpit on the signing up on the World of Warplanes site . You'll get to fly a number of different airborne classes, including fighter/bombers and ground attack planes like the ones shown in the trailer above. If it's anywhere near as good as World of Tanks, this could be awesome.