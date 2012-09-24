World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria video heralds launch with tour of everything

Hours linger before World of Warcraft's fourth expansion, Mists of Pandaria, rolls into sight like a barrel of brew. If punchy pandas, flippable tables , and melodramatic attack callouts during companion pet battles represent the scope of your expectations for Pandaria, you're missing out. Like an enigmatic kung-fu grandmaster wistfully stroking his carpet beard, Blizzard broadens your knowledge with an enlightening look at the expansion's full range of proffered content. Also, read up on our interview with Greg "Ghostcrawler" Street on the yin-yang design decisions behind Pandaria.