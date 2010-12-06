What lies within Cataclysm's brimstone box?

PC Gamer's MMO expert Josh Augustine isn't in the office today. But his World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Collectors Edition is. Watch within as we unearth the contents of the box that holds Josh's freetime for the next eight months with you.
Included in the box is
World of Warcraft: Cataclysm game
- Cataclysm mouse pad
- The Art of cataclysm book
- Collectors edition soundtrack
- Behind the scenes DVD of Cataclysm
- World of Warcraft trading card game starter packs and exclusive cards
- In-game content: lil'Deathwing pet & Starcraft II avatar portraits