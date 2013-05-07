Wolfenstein: The New Order announced to stomping robots and Jimi Hendrix

A post on the Bethesda Blog announces that there's a new Wolfenstein on the way from MachineGames , formed of ex-Starbreeze members behind the excellent Chronicles of Riddick. It's called Wolfenstein: The New Order being built in id Tech 5 and will be released at the end of this year.

According to Gamespot , it's set in the '60s in an alternative universe in which the Nazis won World War 2. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz again, who must defeat the Nazi threat with new "super weapons" on Earth "and beyond." robo-Hitler Moonbase finale, anyone?

There's an announcement trailer over on Gamespot showing giant robots, marching soldiers and burning monuments and, of course, Jimi Hendrix' All Along The Watchtower, cleverly referencing the famous opening verse

"There must be some kind of way out of here,

Said the joker to the thief,

"There's too much confusion,

I can't get no- look out, an army of giant Nazi robots from the future"

Blazkowicz is back, then! Does this fill you with joy, apathy, pain? I'm sure you can't be much happier than the annoucnement robot, who's all |_o_|: