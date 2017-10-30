Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus patch re-enables Steam overlay, targets AMD players

Since its launch last week Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has given us much to think about via Samuel's review, the seven things Austin wished he knew before jumping in, and this GIF-tastic gallery of Nazi slaughter.

Now, MachineGames and Bethesda have rolled out a beta hotfix patch that fixes Steam overlay and re-enables Async compute for AMD players, so long as they're using the latest drivers. Most crucial for players in Japan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia—an issue affecting file deployment has been resolved.

Here's the patch notes in full:

Resolved an issue affecting the deployment of full game files in Japan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Re-enabled Async compute for AMD users (requires AMD driver version 17.10.3).

Temporarily disabled Async compute on 1080ti until driver fix is in.

Re-enabled Steam Overlay.

Added driver version detection and dialogue.

MachineGames advises those interested in the above to install the patch via the Steam public beta branch, and by right clicking the game via your Steam library. Select "betas" from there and then public beta thereafter.