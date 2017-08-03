Wizards of the Coast unveils Magic: The Gathering - Arena

In June, Perfect World Entertainment and Neverwinter developer Cryptic Studios announced a new, "truly unique AAA game" based on the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering. About a week after that, Magic publisher Wizards of the Coast said that another Magic-branded game was also in development, as part of its "Magic Digital Next" program. Today, it revealed the title.

That digital game we are working on has a real name now: Magic: The Gathering Arena! pic.twitter.com/xTQWtjg6xcAugust 3, 2017

Unfortunately, that's all that's been revealed so far, but Wizards said in a follow-up post that more information, including how to join the upcoming closed beta, will be shared at 1 pm PT on September 7 during a livestream on Twitch. The June announcement also indicated that "much, much more" about the new game, including "early demos," will be revealed at HASCON, which runs September 8-10 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Wizards of the Coast said that Magic players who want to follow along with Magic Digital Next—"an internal umbrella term for an entire landscape of Magic: The Gathering digital products"—should sign up for a Wizards account at wizards.com.

Thanks, PCGamesN.