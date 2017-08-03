Popular

Wizards of the Coast unveils Magic: The Gathering - Arena

This is different from the triple-A Magic game announced in June.

In June, Perfect World Entertainment and Neverwinter developer Cryptic Studios announced a new, "truly unique AAA game" based on the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering. About a week after that, Magic publisher Wizards of the Coast said that another Magic-branded game was also in development, as part of its "Magic Digital Next" program. Today, it revealed the title. 

Unfortunately, that's all that's been revealed so far, but Wizards said in a follow-up post that more information, including how to join the upcoming closed beta, will be shared at 1 pm PT on September 7 during a livestream on Twitch. The June announcement also indicated that "much, much more" about the new game, including "early demos," will be revealed at HASCON, which runs September 8-10 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Wizards of the Coast said that Magic players who want to follow along with Magic Digital Next—"an internal umbrella term for an entire landscape of Magic: The Gathering digital products"—should sign up for a Wizards account at wizards.com.   

