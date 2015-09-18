​Win premium tickets to ESL One New York 2015!

Image: Helena Kristiansson/ESL.

ESL One New York 2015 is only a couple of weeks away. It’s your best chance to catch top-quality international Dota 2 on the east coast, and the first major LAN event since the massive post-International team reshuffle (expect more from us on that front in the coming weeks.)

Want to attend? We’ve got two premium tickets to the event to give away, plus bonus goodies. You’ll need to be able to get to Madison Garden yourself, but if you’re a New York-based Dota fan (or simply willing to make the trip) then this is an opportunity to catch the action in the best possible way.

Premium tickets give you access to the best seating area, a goodie bag, exclusive signing sessions, a behind-the-scenes tour, an in-game item and access to the afterparty. For this giveaway, we’re also bundling in an ESL hoodie and t-shirt—total value, $400.

To win, I want you to come up with your best variation on the oft-repeated line “too easy for Arteezy”. For example: “too bendy for Dendi” or “too hokey for KuroKy”. The best, silliest, most convoluted rhyme wins. Send your entries to pcgamerpro@pcgamer.com by 12.00 PDT/20.00 BST on Wednesday the 23rd of September.

If you’d like to find out more about ESL One New York 2015, visit the official site.

GL HF!

