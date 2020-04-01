Win a Zotac Gaming graphics card on the PC Gamer forums

The latest giveaway on the PC Gamer forums is the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card which has 8GB GDDR6 RAM and 1170 MHz boost clock. If you're worried about the heat from cranking that boost clock all the way up, this GPU comes with twin fans to cool the card down. Zotac is also throwing in a bunch of extra goodies like a winter coat, umbrella, mousepad and more.

To enter the competition, you'll need to create an account on the PC Gamer forums, or sign in if you already have an account, then comment underneath the competition thread saying how you're staying at home and keeping busy. The final step is to sign your username in the giveaway widget to confirm your entry.

All entries must be made before 11:59 PM ET on April 25.

You can only enter once and if you're a chosen winner you'll be contacted via email. You'll need to reply with a valid shipping address within 5 business days or we'll be forced to move onto the next winner.

Make sure you read all the details in the forum post before you enter. Good luck!