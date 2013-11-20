Australia: Win a custom PC courtesy of Might and Magic: Duel of Champions

To celebrate the launch of addictive CCG free-to-play Might & Magic: Duel of Champions, Ubisoft has teamed up with the best hardware brands in gaming to give PC Gamer readers the chance to win a complete powerhouse PC. With a motherboard and graphic card from ASUS , processor by AMD, storage by WD, case and power by Cooler Master, RAM by GSkill and the best in gaming peripherals by Steel Series you will dominate the opposition with this impressive prize pack.

The powerhouse PC includes:

ASUS Sabertooth 990FX R2.0

Asus 7870 DC II TOP

AMD FX8350 4.0Ghz Processor

WD 4TB Black Hard Drive

Coolermaster Silent Pro Hybrind 1300W Power Supply

Cooler Master Scout II Case

G.Skill Ripjaws-x 1600Mhz 4GB x 2 RAM

Steelseries APEX Raw Keyboard

Steelseries Sensei Raw Heat Orange Mouse

Steelseries Siberia V2 Heat Orange Headset

The prize package totals nearly $2,000 worth of gear, so it's more than worthwhile signing up to PC Gamer (see 'Join' at the top of the page) and answering the following question in the comments section below:

If you could pitch your own free-to-play collector card game, describe what universe it would be set in.

Our favourite answer will be contacted via private message when the winner is drawn on Friday, November 29. Only entries based in Australia are valid.