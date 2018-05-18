Win a copy of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam ahead of Saturday's ARVN beta

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam's free Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) update is releasing on May 29, but owners of the game can take it for an early spin this Saturday, May 19 during a brief beta testing period.

The update will add five new maps, as well as the ARVN faction, new guns, and the Douglas A-1 Skyraider ground-attack aircraft commander ability. (Read more on what's included here.)

Saturday's beta run from 2 pm to 6 pm EDT (11 am to 3 pm PDT, 7 pm to 11 pm BST). If you own Rising Storm 2: Vietnam on Steam, you can join in by finding the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam CTB Beta game in your Steam library. After downloading and running it, look for CTB servers in the server browser during the beta period.

If you don't own Rising Storm 2, Tripwire has provided us with 20 Steam keys for the Deluxe Edition to give away here. You can enter the raffle by clicking the link below and entering your email address. On Saturday morning at 9 am Pacific, 20 random winners will be emailed codes.

Note that Godankey won't keep your email address after the raffle concludes, and we won't see it.

If you're a PC Gamer Club member, also check the Discord server's #giveaways channel today for a chance to win one of 10 additional codes. Good luck!