Fortnite Risky Reels in Chapter 2 is a little different since the infamous black hole put the battle royale game out of action for two whole days. But on the other side, the Fortnite Chapter 2 map returned much changed. But one difference stood out to those that like a good flick as much as they do a high-octane Victory Royale: where is Risky Reels in Fortnite Chapter 2?

Well pretty much everyone is going to want to find out soon: the Fortnite Star Wars event time is approaching rapidly, and Risky is the venue. And if you've been living under a rock the last week, I'm talking about the small matter of an exclusive scene of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shown in the Fortnite Risky Reels cinema.

The problem is, Risky Reels used to be a named area located in the map's northeast corner. Now it isn't indicated on your in-game map at all, so lapsed Fortnite players may feel a touch stuck. So to ensure that the Force is strong with everyone, I'm going to show you the Fortnite Chapter 2 Risky Reels location.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Risky Reels location

Risky Reels in Fortnite Chapter 2 is now in the centre of the map, directly west of Frenzy Farm. If you are heading west from the arid collection of plots and you hit the river without seeing the cinema, you've gone too far.

To make things easier, however, is a glowing blue light emblazoned on this location which is pretty hard to miss. As you descend to your desired spot, you should see a blue hologram with a countdown inside the light. This is the place where you can watch the exclusive scene on December 14, and it's clearly a work in progress.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

There's not much to do from here right now beyond staring into the light blue void, waiting for the clip to start. Avoid doing that so absent-mindedly though: you'll get picked by an opportunistic sniper if so.

I tried walking into the light, but nothing happened. Perhaps you need to fly into the light at the right time to watch the exclusive footage, but I think there'll be a special game mode we must select that prevents us from using weapons. Then we can all sit and watch the scene in our Finn, Rey, and Sith Trooper skins in peace.