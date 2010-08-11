Where in the world is PC Gamer?

A PC Gamer reader was recently spotted in Tunisia. By his girlfriend, that is. This is Laurence Kettle reading his Christmas 09 issue in Tunisia, and his holiday snap got us thinking. Do you go to interesting, sexy places and take your PC Gamer UK or US with you? Well, whip it out, man! Then send us a picture.

I dont get it - why isn't he on fire in sunlight like that? My world has turned upside down!

Take a picture of yourself reading PC Gamer in front of something almost as impressive as Laurence above, email it to me at jaz.mcdougall@futurenet.com , and I'll try to do a regular round-up of the best ones.