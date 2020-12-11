What’s got the PC Gamer community buzzing this week?

The PC Gamer forum is teeming with excitement from Cyberpunk 2077’s release this week. So, to match that energy, we've teamed up with GOG.com to kick off a pretty incredible giveaway. The community has also been looking for gaming recommendations and reminiscing about the ones they struggled the most to finish.

But, hey, that’s what the PC Gamer forum is: a collection of like-minded gamers who enjoy a good chat. If you’re into that (and winning free stuff), join the PC Gamer forum and introduce yourself!

If you wanted to read more about CD Projekt Red's goliath RPG on our website, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review, which Cyberpunk lifepath you should choose, and everything we know about Cyberpunk multiplayer.

The Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Giveaway

Now, onto the free stuff. This week, Cyberpunk 2077’s release was cause for some celebration. So, we partnered up with GOG.com to give the community a chance at winning the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition!

One Grand Prize winner will walk away with everything in this pack, including a statue depicting the protagonist in action, a collector’s edition steel book, s hardcover artbook, a Quadra V-Tech metal keychain, and digital extras such as the original score, sourcebook, and more.

We’ve even got some runner-up prizes. To find out more details and how to enter, head over to this thread .

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Know any scintillating survivors?

There are few thrills as memorable as playing through a good survival game. From the anxious soundscapes to the random jump-scares, it’s the stuff of gloriously replayable nightmares. In response to yeshikebt78’s request for some survival game recommendations, the community offered up some gems.

I usually go more for survival horror than straight on survival games. If you don't mind that genre, The Evil Within is very good.— FragManiac

I love survival elements in a game, especially RPGs. Usually, I mod them in, and there are some great ones for Skyrim SE, Fallout New Vegas, and Fallout 4. But that's probably not what you're looking for. The only recent game that comes to mind is Outward, which I haven't played, but I've read has pretty brutal survival elements. There is also Kenshi, an indie game, that is also pretty brutal. That one looks interesting to me, but I don't really have the time to put into it.— Mainer

Here’s the full thread.

(Image credit: Playground Games)

We’ve got the need

Do you happen to be new to racing games and looking for some suggestions? Luckily, the PC Gamer community is more than happy to oblige.

You can try Wreckfest. It straddles the line between realism and arcade in a good way and the damage physics have to be seen to be believed. Pretty loyal community around it and the online servers are always full.— SBan83

Forza Horizon 4. Tons of cars, a huge map to explore while enjoying different seasons, and A LOT of stuff to do, whether you like stunts, drifting, lap races, dirt roads, customizing and painting your car, and so on. You can join Xbox Game Pass for $1 USD for 1-3 months (depending on the deal in your region right now) and play it (and tons of other games) without paying anything else.— Frindis

You can find other responses here.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The games we struggled through

Doing something over and over again is a great way to get good at it. Personally, trying to finish some games has made me really good at cursing. What games made you want to tear your hair out?

The hardest series ive encountered in the last 10-15 years is easily Dark Souls, ive seen how you can easily defeat the games, but they just were the hardest to me. When it comes to older games, it'd be the point and click adventure games like Myst, Timelapse, Riven etc... being 10-13, not using a pro guide, those puzzles were hard to figure out. Depends on the game when it comes to difficulty, i usually go for the hardest or the one right underneath, if its a game that i know i wont be playing long if its too hard, i opt for easy to get it out of the way.— DXCHASE

For me, the hardest games which elicit the loudest curses are basically (almost) all the games where you can't remap the keys. As a lefty, it's next impossible for me and my brain to play with WASD. Telltale's The Walking Dead is fine: it's only WASD and Q & E; although I still think it's beyond stupid that I can't remap six measly keys. But more than six? I just can't make it work. I tried and died hilariously in the opening moments of Dead Space. For me, that's one of the hardest games I ever played. I just can't wrap my brain on WASD and other keys. I think there should be a special place in hell for dev's who won't let you remap keybindings.— Clashback

Check out the full thread here.

Top Trending Threads