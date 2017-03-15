What is this wolf doing in the new Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 story trailer?

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, as we've previously discussed, features a whole lot of sniping, and a fair amount of machine-gunning, stabbing, face-breaking, and other applications of extreme violence. But why? What is it that motivates you—that drives you to inflict all this horrific trauma on your fellow human beings? As the new "Brothers" story trailer reveals, this time, it's personal.

The details are a bit hazy, but it appears that you and your big brother are off on some black bag shenanigans when things go south in a big way. The bad guys scoop him up but leave you behind for some reason, and without doing anything to ensure that you won't cause trouble down the road—like, for instance, filling you full of bullets.

Things get a bit weird when the wolf shows up. Why is a wolf riding around on a helicopter? What does a wild animal care about the geopolitical aspirations of Eastern European strongmen? Is he a werewolf? And what's Ghost doing here, anyway? Isn't he supposed to be in Call of Duty?

The accompanying press release clarifies things somewhat. "Having been raised on a ranch at the foot of the Colorado Rockies, Jon and his younger brother, Robert, were always best friends and also their own greatest rivals. Their family always considered military service the highest form of patriotism, so it was no surprise that both of them enlisted as soon as they were able to," it says.

"But while Jon has been shaped into a resolutely 'follow the book' type of Marine, Robert quickly rose through the ranks of the US Navy–despite sometimes using unorthodox methods–and became more rebellious and skeptical of authority along the way. Robert deeply loves his older brother, but also believes that an old-school way of thinking in warfare will inevitably leave Jon behind. The question that remains is, who captured Jon’s brother, Robert, and did he want to be captured?"

Nothing in there about the wolf, but I suppose they don't want to spoil all the surprises. Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 recently suffered another delay, but fortunately a minor one, and is now scheduled to be out on April 25.