What did you play last week?

Steven Messner took on a task worthy of myth, playing all the way through the main storyline of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for his review . And even after that he's still enjoying it, which suggests good things. If you've got a spare million hours or so, maybe it's worth joining him in ancient Greece.

Tom Senior has been playing an Early Access spaceship game called Nimbatus , which involves constructing your own craft out of blocks. It sounds a little bit like the board game Space Truckers, only it also has multiplayer combat that's all about programming drones for sumo-ring battles, then fine-tuning them to be ultimate robot combatants.

On the subject of spaceships and also Toms, freelancer Tom Hatfield has been playing Shortest Trip to Earth , an FTL-ish space game that's about to have its Early Access launch this week. The size of the ships, which have a lot more crew than their FTL equivalents, makes it look both fascinating and intimidating.

I'm still playing Pathfinder: Kingmaker , having just dealt with the Season of Bloom and begun investigating a mystery involving my neighbors in Varnhold. But I did take the time to try out a few new things, including jumping into the pre-order beta for Space Hulk: Tactics. I do miss the option to speed up the walking speed of the Terminators that was patched into the 2013 Space Hulk game, but in every way that matters this is a better version. If you could somehow get the sound effects and atmosphere of the 1993 Space Hulk game and jam them into this then it might be perfect.