What did you play last week?

Lauren Morton played Witchcraft & Wizardry, a Harry Potter-themed mod for Minecraft. It's another impressive map replicating a beloved world, with buildings just waiting for screenshots to be taken of them. There's a whole RPG in there as well, with spellcasting and a host of familiar characters handing out quests.

Andy Kelly played Poop on 2020 Simulator, which is indeed a game about pooping on the year 2020. There's a light-up casino sign that says 2020 precariously balanced on a toilet, and you fling shit at it. You can piss on it as well. It's a cathartic way to say goodbye to what was an annus horribilis for a lot of people, and if there's not a pun involving "annus horribilis" in Poop on 2020 Simulator I'll be disappointed.

Rich Stanton has been playing World of Warcraft, ganking bosses who used to be scary. When you're a low-level nobody the world is full of life-ending threats, and then by the time you're level 50 or so those old bogeymen are insects you can squash. A little reward for all the effort you put in.

Leana Hafer played Assassin's Creed Valhalla, noting how much it owes to the TV series Vikings. Everything from the haircuts to the choice of music by Norwegian band Wardruna seems to be inspired by the show's aesthetic. It's funny how one popular depiction of history can influence those that follow—the whole reason Vikings were depicted in ahistorical horned helmets for years was because that's what they wore in opera, for instance.

I've been playing Gwent, watching my collection of beautiful cards grow. I'm a casual who bounces between CCGs like Magic: The Gathering Arena, Faeria, The Elder Scrolls Legends, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and even Artifact for a while. They've all got something to recommend them, and with Gwent it's the best art of any card game. And how generous it is. And its bluffing mechanic. OK, Gwent has a few things to recommend it.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been watching birds in board game adaptation Wingspan, exploring with eagle and bow in The Pathless, or doing whatever it is you do in Football Manager 2021? Let us know!