What did you play last week?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games/JulioNIB)

Chris Livingston's latest goofy adventure involves a GTA 5 mod that transforms you into a shark. The way it travels on land by flopping about is great, as is the ability to chomp people in half of course.

James Davenport played Sea of Solitude, an arthouse game that uses shadow monsters and a submerged world as metaphors for depression and loneliness. The visuals are gorgeous, but it seems like the way it uses those metaphors might be a bit clunky.

(Image credit: Rare)

Wes Fenlon and a few of the other PC Gamer team members have a crew in Sea of Thieves, in which the sea is not a metaphor for loneliness but maybe for hilarious incompetence. In their latest misadventure their ship and all its treasure sank because of a badly timed sword swing. But at least they got a great story to tell out of it.

Joanna Nelius took a deep dive on the way Sims 4 both is and isn't a perfectly accurate rendition of adult life. Do your Sim children's nightmares keep you up at night? Check. Do your Sim children's nightmares manifest as physical monsters whose existence must be undone by spraying them from a bottle, somehow returning them to the realm whence they came? Also check. Totally accurate.

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

Phil Savage has had a go of that there Borderlands 3. I'm pretty stoked about this one even if the changes aren't that major, but it sounds like they were a big enough deal for Phil. He went in a bit skeptical but the sliding and the improved gunplay seems like it turned him around.

Malindy Hetfeld got to try out Eastward, a forthcoming post-apocalyptic adventure game/RPG being worked on by an indie studio out of Shanghai. Chucklefish have picked this one up, so we'll be seeing Eastward in the west soon.

(Image credit: D3)

As for me I played a little of Griftlands and also Earth Defense Force 5. It's my first time trying out this series of Japanese B-movie alien invasion games where giant bugs are defeated by the noble, singing soldiers of the EDF. It's about as silly and over-the-top as I'd heard, with masses of ants blowing up in hails of bullets while terrible dialogue is repeated with maximum ham. What I didn't expect is to spend about a third of my time just chasing the weapons and armor drops that fall out of angry spiders or whatever. That's maybe the silliest thing about this deeply silly game.

But enough about us. What about you, dear readers? Did you play something you picked up in the Steam sale or did it go straight in the backlog? Have you tried Streets of Rogue now it's out in full? Or are you too singing the EDF theme song? Let us know!