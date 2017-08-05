What are you playing this weekend?

I'm hooked on Battlegrounds, as always happens to me with the Multiplayer Game of the Moment—it was the same with Overwatch, the same with Rocket League, the same with Hearthstone. And it rules: I love the feeling of learning as a group, joining up with folks in our PC Gamer Club Discord to do some skydiving and create some memories, like when I inevitably flip our buggy over and crush someone's head.

I'm all in on the PUBG crawl. The 'one more match' drive is strong in Battlegrounds, as it is in all those other games I mentioned above—which is probably also why I eventually burn out on them, lose track of the meta, and move on. After I'm through playing PUBG every weekend I think I'll probably cozy up to some long, meandering RPG for a change of pace. But that might be awhile, as I'm still being pulled along by the cartoon scent lines of a nice chicken dinner, especially as more friends want to jump in and crash boats with me. For the time being, if I see you I'll probably see you on a bridge, a favorite camping spot of Club member Julez and crew.

So what are you up to this weekend? This new regular column is just a space to chat about what we're all playing—not a groundbreaking concept, but I know you've all got some interesting stories about whatever's presently consuming your evenings. It's a chance to share or discover some niche games our community is into, discuss whatever the big release of the moment is (though do avoid spoilers), or share videos of our best plays and worst flubs.

If you're game, join us in the comments below for a chat about the state of PC gaming at this very moment. I hope someone is playing Slime Rancher because I haven't had a chance yet and I want to hear all about your slimes.