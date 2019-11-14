Popular

West of Dead is a supernatural Wild West twin-stick shooter starring Ron Perlman

Diablo meets Jonah Hex cosplaying as Ghost Rider.

Raw Fury revealed a new game during today's X019 livestream today called West of Dead, a twin-stick voice set in a supernatural Wild West that looks like a between Diablo and Jonah Hex, starring Ghost Rider.

The western setting is actually Purgatory, an ever-changing world where dead man William Mason has, for reasons unknown, been brought back to fiery-headed life to do what he does—which is, as far as I can tell, kill everything that moves.

But is there more to this story than meets the eye? The West of Dead website suggests that there might be: "When a dead man awakens with only the memory of a figure in black, he sets into motion a chain of events that have truly mythic consequences."

West of Dead is currently available in open beta until November 25—but only on the Xbox One—and is expected to be out sometime in 2020

Andy Chalk

