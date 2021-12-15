Popular

We're giving away bundles with 7 of our favourite games via the PC Gamer forums

Get GOG codes for Into the Breach, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Disco Elysium and more.

Since every year brings me closer to my goal of packing in this videogame malarkey and joining the prestigious ranks of shopping mall Santas, I might as well get some practise in and start doling out presents. This week, we've teamed up with GOG to give away five game bundles, each containing seven of our favourite games—all of them getting 90+ review scores.  

Instead of making you wait to unwrap your gift to see what you got, I'm just going to tell you right now. Here's what you get:

There's nothing in the bundle that isn't astonishingly good, with Disco Elysium, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Into the Breach all being former PC Gamer GotYs. You've got roguelikes, deckbuilders, text-heavy RPGs, tactics and you can fire some goofy little guys at the moon. Something for everyone. 

GOG's also hosting its Winter Sale at the moment, and to have an easier time sifting through all the deals you should head over to PC Gamer's page, where we've collected all the games we've given 90+ scores to over the years, most of them now discounted. 

How to enter

  • Sign in to the PC Gamer forums or create a forum account.
  • Comment on the thread (without quoting the original post) and tell us what your favourite game from 2021 has been.
  • Select an entry option in our giveaway widget linked here to confirm your entry. Please also leave your PC Gamer forums username.

The five winners will be selected in a random drawing on January 15, 2022. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown

Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long. He thinks labradoodles are the best dogs but doesn't get to write about them much.  
