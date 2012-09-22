Weekend Game Deals - September 21, 2012

This week's best deals
|►
Borderlands 2, Saints Row: The Third, and more
Amazon has 10% off Borderlands 2 - it's not a lot, but it did just release - and a more substantial 40% off The Walking Dead . Meanwhile, Saints Row: The Third is 66% off on Steam and free to play this weekend, the Tribes: Ascend Starter Pack is only $7.49 at GameStop, and Green Man Gaming continues to give out 25% off vouchers (it matches Amazon's Borderlands 2 deal , too).
- 10% off Borderlands 2 at Amazon - $53.99
- 40% off The Walking Dead at Amazon - $14.99
- 75% off Tribes: Ascend Starter Pack at GameStop - $7.49
- 66% off Killing Floor Bundle on Steam - $10.19
- 66% off Saints Row: The Third on Steam - $13.59
- 75% off Bastion at GameFly - $3.75
- 25% off a PC download at Green Man Gaming with voucher code : GMG20-27J4Z-8NXHO
Steam
|►
Saints Row: The Third, Red Orchestra 2, Killing Floor
Saints Row: The Third is 66% off and free to play this weekend. Killing Floor and Red Orchestra 2 also get the double-six treatment, and Sniper Elite V2 is 50% off.
- 66% off Saints Row: The Third - $13.59
- 66% off Killing Floor Bundle - $10.19
- 66% off Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad - GOTY - $6.79
- 50% off Sniper Elite V2 - $24.99
- 75% off Kung Fu Strike - The Warrior's Rise - $2.49
- More Steam deals
Amazon
|►
Borderlands 2, The Walking Dead
Amazon was a little disappointing last week, but this week it has 10% off the just-released Borderlands 2 and 40% off The Walking Dead. The other sales have carried over from previous weeks, and some have been around for ages. Someone at Amazon really wants you to play Mount & Blade.
- 10% off Borderlands 2 - $53.99
- 40% off The Walking Dead - $14.99
- 50% off Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X 2 - $9.99
- 50% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution - $14.99
- 60% off Mount & Blade - $6.03
- More Amazon PC game downloads
Green Man Gaming
► 25% off voucher, Borderlands 2
Use the voucher code GMG20-27J4Z-8NXHO to receive 25% off a digital download by Tuesday September 25th at 4 a.m. PDT. By the way, Arma II: Combined Ops was recently added to GMG's catalog , so there's an idea. Plus, there's all the deals below:
- 10% off Borderlands 2 - $53.99
- 60% off Duke Nukem Forever - $7.99
- 60% off Mafia - $5.98
- 75% off Mafia II - $7.49
- 75% off Sid Meier's Civilization V - $7.49
- 60% off Borderlands - $7.99
- 60% off BioShock - $7.99
- 75% off BioShock 2 - $4.99
- More GMG deals
Get Games
|►
Guild Wars 2, Sleeping Dogs
You can still get Sleeping Dogs for 25% off and Borderlands for 50% off. Guild Wars 2, however, is down from 25% to 15% off, and still only for European customers. Sad face.
- 15% off Guild Wars 2 - $46.75 (Europe only)
- 15% off Guild Wars 2: Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.75 (Europe only)
- 25% off Sleeping Dogs - $37.49
- 50% off Borderlands - $9.99
- More deals from Get Games
GameStop
► Tribes: Ascend, Arma II
GameStop has 75% off the Tribes: Ascend Starter Pack . That's a pretty good deal - it includes all classes, permanent VIP status (50% XP bonus), 800 Gold, a 30 day XP booster, and some gear and perks. Compare that to $10 for 800 Gold (and nothing else) from Hi-Rez's store.
- 75% off Tribes: Ascend Starter Pack - $7.49
- 20% off ARMA II - $15.99
- 50% off Resident Evil 5 - $9.99
- 14% off War of the Roses - House of York Deluxe Edition - $29.99
- 20% off Sleeping Dogs - $39.99 (Cheaper above)
- More GameStop deals
GOG
|►
Atari All-Stars
GOG is selling a selection of Atari games at 60% off this weekend . I would list them all here, but it turns out Atari published a lot of games.
GamersGate
► Same deals, different day
Some of last week's deals, like BioShock at 50% off, are gone, but those that remain look to be the same as always - mostly tons of Paradox games . Let me know if I missed anything crazy big.
GameFly
► Bastion 'n Batman
Bastion is a damn neat game, and it's currently only $3.75 at GameFly .
- 75% off Bastion - $3.75
- 75% off F.E.A.R. 3 - $4.99
- 20% off Batman: Arkham City GOTY - $23.99
- 75% off Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY - $4.99
- 50% off Resident Evil 5 - $9.99
- More GameFly deals
Let us know in the comments if you find any more great deals!
Disclaimer: We offer no guarantees regarding the validity of these sales, their restrictions, or the quality of service provided by these distributors. We cannot vet every deal: we only list what we see advertised at the time of writing. Buy at your own risk!