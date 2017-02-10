WD My Book Duo on sale, offers serious storage

Some of us can make do with just a few of terabytes of storage space on our PCs, while others can't. If you're the kind of person with thousands of albums, hundreds of movies, and lots of important files you need storing digitally, you can find yourself paying a bunch of cash for all the space you need. There are currently deals on various sizes of the WD My Book external hard drive.

Sizes range from 2TB all the way up to a huge 16TB, and a few of them have money off right now on Amazon. Once you get up to 4TB and beyond, you get an external casing and it becomes a My Book Duo with two drives and hardware RAID. With the 16TB model, you get two 8GB WD Red drives default configured in RAID 0 for £424.60. The price usually hovers up around £500, so you're saving roughly £75 over what it normally is, and this is the cheapest it's been since July last year.

An added bonus is that as well as the USB port used to connect the enclosure to your computer, there's actually a USB hub and two more USB 3.0 ports on the back to connect extra devices to the PC. Plenty of storage, and you get extra USB ports, rather than one being taken away by your external drive.

The lower capacity models haven't been price dropped that much, so the 16TB version is offering the best value right now - if you need that much storage. WD recommends you use the Red hard drives in the enclosure, however it does support any standard SATA drive.

