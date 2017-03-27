WD Black 6TB hard drive is on sale for $260

One way to make room for more file storage is to go through your data and figure out what you can delete. Or you could just buy a new hard drive. If going the latter route, Western Digital's Black 6TB HDD is currently on sale for $260.

That's $90 off its MSRP, though it doesn't generally sell for quite that high. Still, the sale price (at Newegg) is the lowest around in new condition. Over at Amazon, the same drive is selling for $300.

The WD Black 6TB isn't going to win any sprints against a modern solid state drive, but as far as HDDs go, this is the company's performance model. It has a 7,200 RPM spindle speed and a generous 128MB of DRAM cache for faster read operations. In this case, WD advertises the transfer rate (buffer to disk) at 218MB/s.

WD's pitch to gamers is that the drive has a dual-core processor to maximize performance, is capacious, and has a high level or reliability due to its StableTrac technology.

"This secures the motor shaft inside the hard drive to increase reliability and help reduce impact due to system-induced vibrations from other components. By stabilizing the platters inside, WD Black drives result in more accurate tracking in a particular sector during read and write operations, optimizing performance and reliability," WD says.

The drive is backed by a 5-year warranty.

You can find the drive on sale here.

