Watch The Old Republic's Guild Summit live all day

The giant conference room is quiet and empty as I write this, but just outside the decorated doors, 200 rabid TOR guild leaders anxiously wait to be let inside by the developer of their favorite MMO. Starting at 8 AM PST, BioWare will begin revealing their plans for TOR's future with the guild leaders, and asking for their input on how their guild members want to see the game change.

You can watch the whole thing live on this site all day, and a full schedule of events is inside.

10:00AM CST (4PM GMT) – Welcome and Introductions

10:30AM CST (4:30PM GMT) – State of the Game and Game Update 1.2 Presentation

Break (Livestream offline from 11:00am to 2:00pm)

2:00PM CST (8:00PM GMT) – Operations and Flashpoints Discussion

2:45PM CST (8:45PM GMT) – Player vs. Player Discussion

3:30PM CST (9:30PM GMT) – Legacy Presentation

4:00PM CST (10:00PM GMT) – Economy and Crew Skills Discussion

4:30PM CST (10:30PM GMT) – Roleplayer's Discussion

5:00PM CST (11:00PM GMT) – Guild Features Discussion

5:30PM CST (11:30PM GMT) – User Interface Presentation

6:00PM CST (12:00AM GMT) - ...And The Rest