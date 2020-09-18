The next episode of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Wire starts at 9am PDT/5pm BST

The third episode of CD Projekt RED's Night City Wire series airs today. If you missed the first two, you can catch up here. Episode 3, streaming on Twitch on September 18 at 6pm CEST, will focus on the various gangs that call Night City home, including the Voodoo Boys, the Animals, and Maelstrom.

The Voodoo Boys hang out in Pacifica, a region of the city Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith told us a little about when we interviewed him last year. This episode of Night City Wire was also going to feature a section about the game's music, but according to a tweet that's no longer the case.

Instead, CDPR is promising something "cool" that many fans have requested, whatever that may be. In the meantime, if you want to read more about Cyberpunk 2077, here's my 4-hour hands-on from June, where I got check out the Nomad life path and spend some time exploring the city.