Watch the first trailer for Blue Protocol, Bandai Namco's online action-RPG

Blue Protocol, announced last week, is an online action-RPG where you'll need to team up with your anime buds to stop a very fetching world from being destroyed. The debut trailer gives us a quick look at the place we'll be protecting, along with a bunch of flashy battles. Take a look above.

Those are some handsome vistas. It's in good company, too, what with Bandai Namco publishing Ni No Kuni and the Tales series. Team members from Bandai Namco Studios, which develops the Tales series and plenty of others, have teamed up with members of Bandai Namco Online to create the new internal studio working on Blue Protocol.

Expect a character creation system, different classes and weapons, and lots of multiplayer brawls where you can team up with mates to take down monsters. The world itself is a mystical place that used to be a hangout spot for gods, but now it's full of humans and monsters. Between monster fights, there will be ancient ruins to explore, treasure to loot and lost tech to uncover.

A website has launched alongside the debut trailer, where Bandai Namco has also announced a closed alpha that will run from July 26 to July 28. Unfortunately, it's only available in Japan.

There's no release date yet.