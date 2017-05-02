Watch the CEO of Square Enix kick ass in ridiculously titled Nier: Automata DLC trailer

Last month's announcement of the Nier: Automata DLC "3C3C1D119440927"—and yes, that's it's actual title—drew quite a bit of attention by promising to give players the ability to fight Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda and Platinum Games CEO Kenichi Sato. But as today's launch trailer makes clear, the fact that you can fight them doesn't necessarily mean you're going to beat them.

Literal bossfights aside, the DLC includes three new coliseums and additional sub-quests with rewards including costumes from Nier: Replicant, equipment and cosmetic accessories like hairspray that enable changes to 2B's and A2's hair, masks with unique "on equip" effects, new musical tracks, and "special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets."

The 3C3C1D119440927 launch trailer is a very danceable montage of combat, with swords swinging and explosions popping and strange globules of energy floating menacingly through the air. It all seems to be going pretty well until the very end of the video, when Matsuda—who has presumably grown tired of your antics—literally floats onto the scene, tosses out a backhanded compliment about your fighting abilities, and then backhands 2B into next Tuesday.

As for where that crazy DLC title came from, Square Enix was good enough to explain it, partially, on Steam. "In case you were wondering what the name of the DLC means, we’ll give you a hint: 3 Costumes, 3 Colosseums, 1 Dream and Date 119440927," it wrote. "As for what this means exactly, we’ll leave that up to you to figure out!"

Nier: Automata - 3C3C1D119440927 is available now for $14/£10/€14.