Watch people peel plastic film off new PC parts because you deserve it

Dim the lights, squeeze a few drops of that lavender mix into the essential oils diffuser your mom got you for Christmas for some reason, and grab your best headphones. It's time to unwind.

We're putting together a new streaming PC for The PC Gamer Show, so parts have been showing up at my doorstep on the daily now. It's been a hot minute since I put together a computer, and I've never done a two-in-one build like this. I'm giddy, equal parts nervous and excited like it's my first day at school. Every five years or so when I manage to make room in my life for a new computer, I'm reminded why our hobby of choice is so inherently satisfying. Snapping pieces together like expensive Lego, the sterile industrial smell of New Shit™ that I can't help but love.

But what better encapsulates the feeling that comes with building a new PC—or really, getting any fancy new tech—than peeling off the protective film that covers the bits most vulnerable to our greasy fingers? It's like we're loosing something into the world, taking the blindfold off a fancy new chassis and saying hello. I get a chill down my spine hearing that wrap sizzle as it reveals the perfect surface beneath. I'm already getting goosebumps.

But, uh, anyway, I'm sure we've all had stressful weeks in our own way. Elections, Diablo disagreements, money problems, the damn cat won't let you sleep (love you, Charlie). Let's all relax together and just watch people peel the plastic off their new PC parts.

Inhale, peel, and exhale. All together now.

A warm-up.

Welcome to our new ASMR channel! Up next: Tub Geralt Brushes Your Hair pic.twitter.com/g7iAsF7BSJNovember 8, 2018

One more.

OK, close your eyes and visualize a cloudy, dim sky...

Pitter-patter, pitter-patter...

It's coming down in sheets now...

Oh, what's that? Some hail?

It's hailing now. You're inside, cozied up next to the fire...

Wow. Mother Nature, right?

The rain's back. You take a sip of hot lemon ginger tea...

Sorry, the rain's getting a little too excited...

Calm down, rain. That's better...

The storm passes. You are safe. Everything is OK.