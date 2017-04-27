Popular

Watch Halo Wars 2's dev presentation from the PC Gamer Weekender

Live from the Dev Stage at the PC Gamer Weekender, powered by Omen by HP.

Since arriving earlier this year, Halo Wars 2 has since introduced a free try-before-you-buy demo and has shown off Inferno—its "fierce and fiery" multiplayer leader DLC. 

At the PC Gamer Weekender, we invited Microsoft, 343 and Creative Assembly's birds-eye-view RTS to the Dev Stage to learn more about its mechanics and HUD, the pros and cons of playing with mouse and keyboard versus doing so with a gamepad, and how best to utilise combos amid raging firefights, among a number of other things. 

Our Halo Wars 2 review can be found over here. Here's Creative Assembly's Oli Smith live from the Dev Stage:

