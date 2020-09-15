Watch Dogs Legion system requirements covers everything from low 1080p to 4K ultra

Watch Dogs Legion is set to arrive at the end of October, which gives you about a month and a half to figure out if your PC is up to the task of running it, and to do something about it if not. But how will you know? Easy—check out the newly-posted system requirements below, covering everything from low-quality 1080p to the eye-popping 4K Ultra Ray Tracing Blast-o-Rama.

Full credit to Ubisoft for covering the bases on what you can expect from different configurations:

1080p / Low Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On - 1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On - 4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Those are some fairly beefy specs, I think: My own rig (which, I have to admit, is getting rather long in the tooth) will definitely fall on the low side of the 1080 scale on this one. Fortunately, PC players will be able to fiddle with a number of customization options in order to strike whatever balance they prefer between graphical quality and performance. For those with the hardware to handle it, the PC version will also feature support for multi-monitor setups, DLSS 2.0, Tobii eye tracking, and MSI Mystic Light integration and voice command features.

In case you hadn't heard, Ubisoft announced last week that Watch Dogs Legion will feature appearances by award-winning British rapper Stormzy and, in post-launch content, OG Watch Dogs psycho killer Aiden Pearce. It comes out on October 28.