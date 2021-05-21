Watch Dogs Legion is getting Grandma Helen and a June surprise

Ubisoft has released an updated development roadmap for Watch Dogs Legion that lays out its plans for the summer, including new playable heroes, a new story expansion, an Assassin's Creed crossover, and a free operative named Helen who you might find a little bit familiar.

The next big update was originally expected to launch in late May, but Ubisoft has elected to hold it until June 1 in order to ensure developers have sufficient time to pull its disparate pieces together. The wait will also enable them to address bugs that appeared in the recently-released title update 4.0, and to incorporate some quality of life improvements.

"With this approach we have decided to move both Invasion and Extraction PVP modes to our August update," Ubisoft said. "We want to invest more time into solid public & private matchmaking, as it’s key for us to provide you with a smooth, enjoyable PvP experience."

In early July, the Bloodline story expansion will arrive, along with the new playable heroes Aiden Pearce and Wrench, from the original Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 respectively, who will be playable through the entire Watch Dogs Legion story campaign. In August, along with the Invasion and Extraction PvP modes, there will also be a crossover event with Assassin's Creed that will feature a new playable hero named Darcy—a member of the 21st century Brotherhood of Assassins—plus new missions and a world event.

You may have also noticed the big question mark on the roadmap—that, apparently, is a surprise. We'll let you know what it is if we find out before June 1.