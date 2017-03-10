Watch Breath of the Wild running at 4K in Cemu emulator

Earlier this week Wes spoke to Exzap, developer of the Wii U emulator Cemu, about a video he'd posted to Reddit showing the newly-released Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running on the software. Not running well, mind you, but functional, and with at least the possibility of proper, playable 30 fps performance in its future—although not for at least several weeks, and possibly even years.

"There is this common misconception that because the game runs so well already, it will run perfectly equally soon, Exzap said. "In reality, there is no correlation."

Be that as it may, the effort so far seems to be coming along quite nicely. Exzap released the latest Cemu build which can properly boot Breath of the Wild, and YamGaming has posted an 11-minute video of it rendering at 4K. While it struggles (and often fails) to maintain 15 fps, the fact is that it works a mere week after launch, and it looks awfully nice.

It may well be playable at this resolution someday, too. As we noted in the original report, Breath of the Wild is "heavily CPU limited," meaning that running it at resolutions higher than its native 720p shouldn't have too much of an impact on its overall performance. You can already see that reflected in the Cemu emulation of Xenoblade Chronicles X, which Exzap said runs just as well at 4K as it does at 720p. For now, Zelda still has a long road through bugs and other emulation issues ahead of it.

It's a possibility that certainly seems to have people intrigued: We noted at the start of the week that the Cemu Patreon had jumped from $5900 to $7400 per month; since then it's climbed to a $11,200 per month.