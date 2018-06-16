Watch Anthem running in glorious 4K

You've probably already seen the four minutes of Anthem gameplay that was shown off at E3 this week—but you might not have seen a shorter video that Nvidia released of Bioware's online shooter running in 4K.

It's only short—less than 30 seconds of footage, all told—but it demonstrates just how good Anthem will look if you've got the right rig. We don't know how beefy a PC you'll need to max out Anthem's settings, but the footage above was captured on a GTX 1080 Ti, one of the best GPUs around.

The particle effects on the explosions are particularly gorgeous. On a personal note, I hope they let you remove the giant damage numbers, or at least shrink them down so that you can see the action better (although I understand that some people will prefer knowing exactly how much damage they're dealing).

Clearly, you'll only make the most of the video if you have a 4K monitor. It might default to 1080p, but you can change the quality in the bottom-right corner.

The PC Gamer team played Anthem at E3, and came away feeling optimistic, especially about the combat and flying. If you want to find out more, here's everything we know about the game so far.