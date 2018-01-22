Watch a PUBG cheat that enables instant healing and revives

Just a few days after PUBG Corp announced its plan to drop the ban hammer on more than 100,000 cheaters in one fell swoop, a new type of cheat appears to have cropped up in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. Instead of enabling players to kill better, this one, shared on Reddit by MagicIsBull, enables them to heal better.

The kill cam footage shows a player reviving a fallen partner almost instantaneously, after which he immediately heals himself. Both of these acts normally take several seconds each, during which time the first-aiding player cannot fight back if they come under attack. Eliminating that delay eliminates the risk, and—as cheats so often do—throws the game wildly out of balance.

At least one redditor replied to the complaint saying that "insta healing and res have been there for months," but cheating in PUBG has become a huge hot-topic issue, and players are not happy about it. The timing of also comes off as rather brazen, coming as close as it does to the promised banning of 100,000 cheaters. Not that players appear to be putting much stock in that commitment: As happened less than two weeks ago when PUBG Corp apologized for problems with BP distribution, the comments have been flooded with calls for a region lock of China.

That's the result of PUBG creator Brendan Greene admitting in December that the vast majority of cheaters are located in China, although he made it clear at the same time that he's against the idea of a region lock. Chinese publisher Tencent is taking some action, however. It recently helped Chinese authorities arrest roughly 120 people accused of making or advertising cheat software.