Tencent has reportedly helped Chinese police arrest 120 PUBG cheat makers

Last year, Tencent unsuccessfully pursued the acquisition of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds developer Bluehole/PUBG Corp. In November, the tech giant secured the rights to officially distribute the battle royale 'em up in China.

This version is yet to launch in the region, however Bloomberg (via VG24/7 ) reports Tencent has since helped law enforcement agents clamp down on cheat software manufacturers.

According to Bloomberg, Tencent has worked with police to uncover somewhere in the region of 30 cases—having arrested around 120 people in the process. The accused are thought to have either created or have been caught advertising cheat software that allows players to perform illegal maneuvers, such as the ability to see through walls, view the battlefield from above, or auto-target enemies.

The report also notes the accused have used the game's leaderboards as a means of promoting cheat applications—one advertisement asked players to "maintain control and keep your kills within 15 people per game" so as not to get caught—and that those convicted in the past have served jail time.