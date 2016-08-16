Watch 3 minutes of Dead Rising 4 in-game footage, new screens

Dead Rising’s less-than-serious approach to videogames is perhaps best summed up by the zany Christmas-themed fourth main series instalment reveal trailer that dropped in the middle of June this year. We’ve since learned that the latest zombie slaughter-fest welcomes back my own favourite series protagonist Frank West, and that it’ll hit store shelves/digital shopfronts come December 4, 2016.

Today, news screens and a sliver of new in-game footage made its way out of Gamescom. First, the latter courtesy of the folks at Gematsu:

Add that the glimpse of moving pictures we saw last month, not to mention the fact the original Dead Rising—now ten years old—is finally heading to PC for the first time this year, and it seems all of our Dead Rising needs are now safely being tended to.

Is there room for more? The following screens suggest so.