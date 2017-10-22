The brilliant Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide is free to play for the next three days

You're probably aware that the sequel to Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, the beautifully chaotic co-op FPS, was unveiled this week, and is out next year. But you might not be aware that the brilliant original is free-to-play until Wednesday.

In many ways it's like Left 4 Dead with a Warhammer skin, but that's no bad thing. You control one of five characters battling through waves of angry ratlings called the Skaven. Each character has a unique playstyle, and individual weapons have special abilities or damage boosts. The emphasis is on melee combat, and crushing Skaven skulls with a warhammer feels as good as it should.

As Ian said in his review, it's one of the best co-op games since Left 4 Dead 2, and a bit of a looker too. So, if you like teaming up with friends and you've never tried it out, now's your chance.

Oh, and if you enjoy it you can buy the game for 75% off until Thursday: it will cost you £5.75/$7.50. Here's the Steam page.