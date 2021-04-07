Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground has a release date, and no, it's not a card game

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is a turn-based strategy game that was announced at Gamescom back in August of last year. The latest trailer reveals a release date of May 27, as well as its third playable faction, the Maggotkin of Nurgle. They worship the god of plague and they're real big on pustules.

As well as showing off the Might & Magic-esque turn-based battles and some sweet character customization options, the trailer announces you can "GROW YOUR COLLECTION", depicting units as cards. That's led a few people in the comments to worry that Storm Ground will sell additional troops in randomized card packs or the like, to which publisher Focus Home Interactive responded: "The cards only represent units in the game menu. This isn't a card game. And no micro transaction, if you're wondering".

What Storm Ground will feature are "endlessly replayable solo campaigns where roguelike mechanics and Ascension systems ensure every playthrough is a challenge" and online matches, with casual and ranked modes.

Storm Ground is being designed by Vancouver studio Gasket Games, and will be available on Steam.