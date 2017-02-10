Wargaming to showcase indies at the PC Gamer Weekender

We’re welcoming the Wargaming Labs Indie Showcase to the PC Gamer weekender next week. The Showcase will feature all manner of different indie projects from the upcoming wave of development talent. It’s the place where you’ll be able to spot the next big trends, play the next big thing on the indie scene and generally develop a sense of ‘I saw it before it was cool.'

So far confirmed titles include the likes of Miner Meltdown, Hacktag and Tanzia, covering genres like shooters and MOBAs—and even VR gaming. One hugely exciting game making its way to the Weekender will be Ruin—the top-down MOBA we’ve recently chatted about, which takes influence from the Warcraft III mod Warlock.

The Wargaming Labs Indie Showcase will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99. Every ticket comes with a free Steam key worth £7.99.