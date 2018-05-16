You can now buy actual horse armor thanks to the Warcraft film prop auction (Updated)

Have you ever wanted to own King Llane's ring, or perhaps the staff wielded by Gul'dan himself? You can, sort of: Hundreds of props from the 2016 Warcraft film, including weapons, armor, and various pieces of décor, are now on the auction block.

I haven't seen the film (I heard that reviews weren't great) but it looks like just about every significant prop used in the production is up for grabs, from Lothar's armor to Medivh's Elwynn Forest costume, Alliance foot soldier armor, Royal Guard swords, Blackhand's mo-cap hammer, tables, tankards (that's what I'd go for), signs, paintings, banners, and maps. It's really a spectacular collection, filled with stuff that any serious Warcraft fan would be thrilled to have.

Alas, it is not cheap. Orgrim Doomhammer's Doomhammer, for instance, is currently sitting at $1100. That ring of King Llane's? 900 bucks. Bidding on a silicone "character study bust" of Durotan has reached $2100, while a suit of damaged Alliance knight armor is up to $1300. It's not all super-expensive, though: Bidding on a slightly banged-up set of three Alliance halberds, for instance, is only at $90 right now. (Or get a rack of 17 for just $300.)

The bad news is that those prices are bound to go up: The auction runs until 9 am PT on May 25.

Update: It has been brought to my attention that this auction also includes several pieces of real, live horse armor. And if you thought $2.50 was expensive for the Oblivion outfit, you ain't seen nothing. Bidding on basic Alliance Knight horse armor is currently at $225, while King Llane's is at $300 and Lothar's is up to $400. The good news is that the horse mannequin is included; the bad news is that because of the size of the thing, specialty shipping is required. That's not going to be cheap.

Isn't she a beauty?