Warcraft 3 Reforged release date announcement coming 'soon,' beta expanding next week

During BlizzCon's opening ceremony on Friday, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack announced that Warcraft 3: Reforged will soon be more widely available. All BlizzCon 2019 attendees, as well as fans watching at home with Virtual Tickets, will be able to join the multiplayer beta starting the week of November 4th.

Brack didn't drop a release date, but said word would be coming on one "soon." As far as we know, Reforged is still planned for a full release in 2019, but it sounds like that might be slipping to 2020.

Warcraft 3: Reforged just started a multiplayer beta in the past week, after being announced at last year's BlizzCon, in 2018. Reforged is a full remaster of Warcraft 3, including both its campaign and multiplayer. Despite the new graphics, UI, and more, its multiplayer will actually be compatible with the original game's. And though the campaign will be mostly the same, some bits have been updated to match the lore Blizzard later defined in World of Warcraft.

Head to our BlizzCon 2019 announcements hub for all the news from this year's convention.